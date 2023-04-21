Όλες οι προδοτικές δηλώσεις των πολιτικών σε ένα βίντεο...

....Ποιά σύνορα? Έχει σύνορα η Ελλάδα και δεν το ξέραμε?? ...
Ένα βίντεο που δείχνει πόσο προδότες είναι. Πολιτικοί από ΝΔ, ΠΑΣΟΚ, ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Ποτάμι, ΔΗΜΑΡ, ΑΝΕΛ ακόμα κι από την Ελληνική Λύση του Βελόπουλου.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.