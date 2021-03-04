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Τα ψέματα και τα ερωτήματα πίσω από τον κορωνοϊό (Ε. Κιαγιά)
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10 views • March 04, 2021
Η Εύη Κιαγιά εξηγεί τις σκόπιμες ιατρικές παραλείψεις και τις κακές πρακτικές που δεν αρμόζουν σε γιατρούς καθώς και την αναποτελεσματικότητα των μέτρων που λαμβάνονται και που καταστρέφουν τις ζωές μας
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