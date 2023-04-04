New 18-Year-Old Saint? High School Senior with Brain Tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

John-Henry Westen





April 3, 2023





18-Year-Old Maria Middleton passed away from a dangerous cancer — an inoperable brain tumor. But this high school senior inspired thousands to live lives of faith, hope, and love even as she faced incredible difficulties that no high school student should have to face. Now, Maria Middleton's father, Brian, is speaking out about his daughter's holy life in a new interview that just may be the start of a new saint in the making. Will the Catholic Church receive its newest teenage saint? Don't miss out on Maria Middleton's lasting legacy about the Culture of Life's biggest hope — life after death.





