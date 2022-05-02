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Dr Amandha Vollmer is Never Sarcastic! :) [03.11.2020]
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49 views • May 02, 2022
So YouTube finally did it, they deleted my YumNaturals Emporium channel of over 32K subscribers. Let's make this channel hop. I am mirroring my videos on many other platforms. They will NOT stop us.
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Find me elsewhere, where you can say things freely:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNC...
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://vimeo.com/user74902399
https://hyprr.com/channels/yumnatural...
My websites:
My DMSO products have moved! https://DMSO.store
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
Social Media Presence:
https://www.instagram.com/amandha.vol...
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandhavollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
https://www.facebook.com/amandhavollm...
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with...
Telegram: @AmandhaVollmer @HealthyDoseofTruth -YumNaturals Emporium
14,912 views Nov 3, 2020
Amandha Vollmer - 16.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/asLWv5S0HLA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Find me elsewhere, where you can say things freely:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNC...
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://vimeo.com/user74902399
https://hyprr.com/channels/yumnatural...
My websites:
My DMSO products have moved! https://DMSO.store
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
Social Media Presence:
https://www.instagram.com/amandha.vol...
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandhavollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
https://www.facebook.com/amandhavollm...
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with...
Telegram: @AmandhaVollmer @HealthyDoseofTruth -YumNaturals Emporium
14,912 views Nov 3, 2020
Amandha Vollmer - 16.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/asLWv5S0HLA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
Keywords
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