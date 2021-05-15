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The Greening of the Cross
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50 views • May 15, 2021
June 1999 Newsletter
Newsletter Archives: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
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This pagan spirituality is ideal for uniting all religions together with science into a world religion. Al Gore, a Southern Baptist, has said that ecological problems can only be solved through a "new spirituality" common to all religions and that saving the Earth "requires reuniting science and religion."
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
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Newsletter Archives: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
Newsletters in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
Newsletters in German: https://www.thebereancall.org/german
Audio Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/audio
Printable Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/pdf
This pagan spirituality is ideal for uniting all religions together with science into a world religion. Al Gore, a Southern Baptist, has said that ecological problems can only be solved through a "new spirituality" common to all religions and that saving the Earth "requires reuniting science and religion."
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
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