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Your Post COVID Life Will Be Controlled By Rockefeller & Clinton Apps
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25 views • October 09, 2020
The Rockefeller Foundation and the Clinton Foundation have developed a series of COVID apps which will tightly control your post-covid life. The initiative is launched by non-profit trust Commons Project Foundation which is part of the World Economic Forum. The Commons Project include three COVID apps – CommonHealth, COVIDcheck and CommonPass. Together, they will collect, store and monitor your health data based on which the apps will decide whether you are eligible to travel, study, go to office, etc.
https://greatgameindia.com/rockefeller-clinton-covid-apps/
https://greatgameindia.com/rockefeller-clinton-covid-apps/
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