Israel Is About To Annex Gaza

Despite facing mounting international pressure over its war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians, Israel is preparing to double down by annexing the starving enclave.

With the IDF capturing more than 70% of Gaza in the framework of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the humanitarian situation in the Strip reached a new low early in July. Mass hunger prevailed, with some reports even suggesting that a famine was unfolding.

Despite the dire situation, Hamas and other factions continued to show fierce resistance in recent weeks.

On July 21, the IDF admitted losing two soldiers in separate incidents in southern Gaza, one in Khan Younis and another in Rafah. The death of three more soldiers was announced on July 26. Two were killed in the same attack in Khan Younis, while the third succumbed to wounds he sustained a week earlier.

Israel also began to face some unusual pressure. On July 24, France announced a plan to recognize the state of Palestine during the UN general assembly in September. 15 other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, announced a similar decision in later days.

To ease some of the international pressure, Israel on July 25 allowed foreign nations to parachute humanitarian aid to Palestinians desperate for food in Gaza. Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates made air drops in the following days. However, the situation didn’t improve as the IDF kept restrictions on the delivery of aid via humanitarian crossings, which is way more efficient.

Responding to the escalation in Gaza, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen announced on July 27 that they will target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationalities.

With negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal stalled, Israel reportedly sent on July 30 a message to Hamas that if it doesn’t accept the proposal on the table in the coming days, it will begin to take punitive measures against it, including the annexation of territory on Gaza’s outer perimeter.

The Israeli escalation was not surprising, considering that many senior officials within the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been calling for the annexation of the Strip since the start of the war.

Hamas is not backing down, however. Other Israeli punitive measures against the group could include the assassination of its political leaders, even those living in U.S.-allied Qatar.

https://southfront.press/israel-is-about-to-annex-gaza/