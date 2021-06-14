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광야의 소리7,102(시대읽기)(복음서강해)광야식탁에 누가 있는가 오병이어와 생명의 떡(요한복음6장)시대가 바뀌고 있다 당신이 예수님을 믿는사람이라면 바뀔 수 없어야 한다
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3 views • June 14, 2021
Joh 6:43 예수께서 대답하여 가라사대 너희는 서로 수군거리지 말라
Joh 6:44 나를 보내신 아버지께서 이끌지 아니하면 아무라도 내게 올 수 없으니 오는 그를 내가 마지막 날에 다시 살리리라
Joh 6:45 선지자의 글에 저희가 다 하나님의 가르치심을 받으리라 기록되었은즉 아버지께 듣고 배운 사람마다 내게로 오느니라
Joh 6:46 이는 아버지를 본 자가 있다는것이 아니라 오직 하나님에게서 온 자만 아버지를 보았느니라
Joh 6:47 진실로 진실로 너희에게 이르노니 믿는 자는 영생을 가졌나니
Joh 6:48 내가 곧 생명의 떡이로라
Joh 6:44 나를 보내신 아버지께서 이끌지 아니하면 아무라도 내게 올 수 없으니 오는 그를 내가 마지막 날에 다시 살리리라
Joh 6:45 선지자의 글에 저희가 다 하나님의 가르치심을 받으리라 기록되었은즉 아버지께 듣고 배운 사람마다 내게로 오느니라
Joh 6:46 이는 아버지를 본 자가 있다는것이 아니라 오직 하나님에게서 온 자만 아버지를 보았느니라
Joh 6:47 진실로 진실로 너희에게 이르노니 믿는 자는 영생을 가졌나니
Joh 6:48 내가 곧 생명의 떡이로라
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