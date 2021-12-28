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#1747 - Dr. Peter A. McCullough
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14 views • December 28, 2021
Joe Rogan Experience, December 13, 2021
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz
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