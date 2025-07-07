7/7/25 TRUMP: Mystical Destruction Op/AI WW Drones, BiBi Nobel, Ireland Fights! JFK/CIA/Cr_z

7/7/25 Trump team wrangles M.East peace as Netanyahu stages Nobel Prize nomination at WH. The Weather warfare assault in TX multi-layered with what appears to be the demolition of Elite enclave C_mp M_stic. AI Global Summit meets in Geneva for planning Global Governance operations. Ireland fights back vs. Islamist attempt to hold massive rally at their sacred 1916 revolutionary site in Dublin! & More! Prayers for all of the lives lost in the Kerr County, TX, floods & their families. May justice prevail. Prayer Wave ongoing! We ARE FREE!





TRUMP's Independence Day Fireworks: Scroll to final hour of show!

https://rumble.com/v6vozon-live-president-trump-and-the-first-lady-hold-a-fourth-of-july-celebration-7.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





Elite Camp Mystic the only kids camp on Guadalupe River that did not evacuate with flood warnings:

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/despite-national-state-warnings-kerr-county-camp-mystic-didnt-evacuate





Camp Mystic Attended by LBJ's females for generations & long list of TX elite:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/christian-girls-summer-camp-devastated-floods-holds-decades-long-history-presidents-texas-politicos





Trump Establishes Make America Beautiful Again Commission:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/07/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-establishes-make-america-beautiful-again-commission/





Dublin, Ireland's General Post Office, site of 1916 Easter Uprising: Bloody Sunday, to throw out the British Occupiers:

https://www.rte.ie/centuryireland/articles/sites-of-1916-the-gpo





Irish Prevent Islamist Rally at Dublin 1916 Revolution Sacred Site:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZCsAkshl7k





Peter Thiel funded company, Rainmaker, performed drone dispersed "cloud seeding" near Kerr County on 7/2:

https://ussanews.com/2025/07/07/rainmaker-drones-palantirs-thiel-funding-and-the-deadly-texas-flood-what-we-know/





Starship Ventures, funding Rainmaker, AI Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital funded:

https://www.starship.vc/team





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6vvb39-7725.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a







