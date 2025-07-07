7/7/25 TRUMP: Mystical Destruction Op/AI WW Drones, BiBi Nobel, Ireland Fights! JFK/CIA/Cr_z

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/7/25 Trump team wrangles M.East peace as Netanyahu stages Nobel Prize nomination at WH. The Weather warfare assault in TX multi-layered with what appears to be the demolition of Elite enclave C_mp M_stic. AI Global Summit meets in Geneva for planning Global Governance operations. Ireland fights back vs. Islamist attempt to hold massive rally at their sacred 1916 revolutionary site in Dublin! & More! Prayers for all of the lives lost in the Kerr County, TX, floods & their families. May justice prevail. Prayer Wave ongoing! We ARE FREE!
TRUMP's Independence Day Fireworks: Scroll to final hour of show!
https://rumble.com/v6vozon-live-president-trump-and-the-first-lady-hold-a-fourth-of-july-celebration-7.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Elite Camp Mystic the only kids camp on Guadalupe River that did not evacuate with flood warnings:
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/despite-national-state-warnings-kerr-county-camp-mystic-didnt-evacuate
Camp Mystic Attended by LBJ's females for generations & long list of TX elite:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/christian-girls-summer-camp-devastated-floods-holds-decades-long-history-presidents-texas-politicos
Trump Establishes Make America Beautiful Again Commission:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/07/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-establishes-make-america-beautiful-again-commission/
Dublin, Ireland's General Post Office, site of 1916 Easter Uprising: Bloody Sunday, to throw out the British Occupiers:
https://www.rte.ie/centuryireland/articles/sites-of-1916-the-gpo
Irish Prevent Islamist Rally at Dublin 1916 Revolution Sacred Site:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZCsAkshl7k
Peter Thiel funded company, Rainmaker, performed drone dispersed "cloud seeding" near Kerr County on 7/2:
https://ussanews.com/2025/07/07/rainmaker-drones-palantirs-thiel-funding-and-the-deadly-texas-flood-what-we-know/
Starship Ventures, funding Rainmaker, AI Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital funded:
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6vvb39-7725.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
