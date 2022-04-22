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Is America Becoming Communist China? Chinese Immigrant Sounds Alarm
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21 views • April 22, 2022
The country she loves (America) is increasingly looking like the country she left (Communist China), congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview on Conversations that Matter. Williams, who is running for U.S. Congress in New Hampshire's second district, hopes to reverse this trend of growing tyranny in the United States--a trend that unfortunately is supported by American elites. The COVID pandemic accelerated that process, as U.S. elites and policymakers praised the mass-murdering regime in Beijing over its allegedly stellar response to the disease.
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