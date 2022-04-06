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What the media doesn't show - Zelensky's soldiers carry out "political cleansing" in Kyiv
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172 views • April 06, 2022
Telegram - DD Tube. | ”What the media doesn't show:
Zelensky's soldiers carry out "political cleansing" in Kyiv and its suburbs, abducting dissident Ukrainians who criticize the regime and who have spoken carelessly "pro-Russian" or anti-Zelensky (for example, on the Internet),
It is clear in the words of one of the soldiers of the Ukrainian regime, who strikes the Ukrainian citizen (for those who understand the Ukrainian language).
It is unknown at this time what will be the fate of these men, but their bodies will be presented as a russian masacre.”
Zelensky's soldiers carry out "political cleansing" in Kyiv and its suburbs, abducting dissident Ukrainians who criticize the regime and who have spoken carelessly "pro-Russian" or anti-Zelensky (for example, on the Internet),
It is clear in the words of one of the soldiers of the Ukrainian regime, who strikes the Ukrainian citizen (for those who understand the Ukrainian language).
It is unknown at this time what will be the fate of these men, but their bodies will be presented as a russian masacre.”
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