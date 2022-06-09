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Beto O' Rourke outside NRA
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31 views • June 09, 2022
How Do You Feel Exploiting Dead Kids?!” – Reporter Confronts Beto O’Rourke Outside NRA Convention
Some Republican politicians and musicians pulled out of the NRA forum under political pressure following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. NEWS FROM PATRIOT-CROSS-NEWS
Some Republican politicians and musicians pulled out of the NRA forum under political pressure following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. NEWS FROM PATRIOT-CROSS-NEWS
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