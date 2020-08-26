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AniaK has Questions for Charlie Ward-ALEX JONES in comments
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38 views • August 26, 2020
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CONFIRMED. ALEX JONES IS NOT ONE OF US.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SH*T. IT IS A HEXAGRAM LOGO, AND HE EVEN CALLS IT THAT!!! Now we know what happened to Millie! Alex probably sent the damn state after her himself.
He disowned her after shadowgate, you can damn well bet I am right
about who informed the state as to what she was doing if this is his
logo now.
Even if he chickens out and stops this exposure of himself, the genie is
out of the bottle, THIS IS IT and it will not go back in the bottle.
Now we know how he paid for that expensive armored truck.
CONFIRMED. ALEX JONES IS NOT ONE OF US.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SH*T. IT IS A HEXAGRAM LOGO, AND HE EVEN CALLS IT THAT!!! Now we know what happened to Millie! Alex probably sent the damn state after her himself.
He disowned her after shadowgate, you can damn well bet I am right
about who informed the state as to what she was doing if this is his
logo now.
Even if he chickens out and stops this exposure of himself, the genie is
out of the bottle, THIS IS IT and it will not go back in the bottle.
Now we know how he paid for that expensive armored truck.
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