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#ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2, and Gates questioned on vaccines!
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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28 views • July 27, 2020
Derrick Broze, July 25, 2020

The Conscious Resistance Network and a coalition of alternative/indy media outlets present:

#ExposeBillGates International Day of Action on August 8, 2020! Do what you can to spread the truth about Gates’ control agenda.

The Conscious Resistance Network and a coalition of alternative/indy media outlets present:

#ExposeBillGates International Day of Action on August 8, 2020! Do what you can to spread the truth about Gates' control agenda.

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https://www.activistpost.com/2020/07/exposebillgates-day-of-action-2-and-gates-questioned-on-vaccines.html
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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