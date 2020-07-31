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DENÚNCIA GRAVÍSSIMA - Espionagem no BRASIL
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21 views • July 31, 2020
Nesta quinta-feia - dia 30/07, o jornalista Allan dos Santos do Portal Terça-Livre (www.tercalivre.com.br), durante a transmissão ao vivo, fez denúncia gravíssima sobre um ação de espionagem envolvendo as Embaixadas da Coréia do Norte, China e do Advogado Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, mais conhecido por Kakay (muito íntimo de alguns juízes do STF), todos em conluio com Luis Roberto Barroso e Alexandre de Moraes, ambos ministro do STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal) do Brasil
(Superior Tribunal Federal) do Brasil. A fala do jornalista Allan sobre o assunto tem início aos 60 minutos do vídeo.
Fonte-vídeo: via Telegram - https://t.me/despertandoja (Canal do @10_5_6_5 no Twitter))
(Superior Tribunal Federal) do Brasil. A fala do jornalista Allan sobre o assunto tem início aos 60 minutos do vídeo.
Fonte-vídeo: via Telegram - https://t.me/despertandoja (Canal do @10_5_6_5 no Twitter))
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