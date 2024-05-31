Create New Account
Bill Gates Caught Telling Inner Circle 'Global Famine' Will Make Elites 'God-Like'
The People's Voice


May 30, 2024


Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been caught telling his inner circle that a devastating “global famine” is the next step in the elite’s indomitable march towards total global domination.


The 500 million souls left on Earth following the great depopulation will not only be easily controlled, according to Gates, they will also yearn for the level of control that the elites can currently only dream about.


With total control of the food supply, farm land, seed banks, and genetically modified soil microbes, Gates has positioned himself to carry out a false flag worse than 9/11.


