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Rapture of the Bride? Is that even biblical?
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33 views • January 31, 2022
People talk about the rapture of the Bride...but is that even mentioned in the Bible? When does the Bride of Christ actually appear during the time of the end? How does the pattern of the Jewish Wedding ceremony apply to the end times...as viewed through the lens of Revelation? Watch!
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