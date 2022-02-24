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Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
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41 views • February 24, 2022
60 Day investigation to Justify Communism? How much will that cost? You could just talked to the Truckers your holding without bail, as political prisoners, against our Charter of Rights???? Or I can Tell You FOr FREE
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