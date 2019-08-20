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The "Death-o-crats" Attacks On Humanity - War Room Full Show
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24 views • August 20, 2019
Will Johnson guest hosts for Owen Shroyer and discusses how Christianity has become the biggest enemy of the left. He takes calls and discusses the Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Israel stuff. Alan Keyes joins him in the third hour to discuss abortion and how it doesn't matter what the "Death-o-crats" say, stick to your message not theirs.
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