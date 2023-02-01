"When Worlds Collide" is a song by the band Powerman 5000 from their album Tonight the Stars Revolt!. It is one of the band's most well-known songs and has been used in the video games Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, WWE Smackdown! vs. Raw, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 in addition to the 2000 film Little Nicky. The song had been nominated by the Boston Music Awards in 2000 for "Single Of The Year". Spider One has stated that the song is about social classes. In 2016, the band accused Square Enix of stealing the song for use in their popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV.

In 2020, Powerman 5000 re-recorded the song. It was initially exclusively available on the CD version of their album The Noble Rot. On October 15, 2020 it was released as a digital single and on streaming platforms.

When Worlds Collide

Powerman 5000

Written by: Michael Cummings, Adam Williams, Mike Tempesta, Dorian Heartsong, Alan Pahanish, Jr.

Album: Tonight The Stars Revolt (Explicit Version)

Released: 1999

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Now this is what it's like

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Now this is what it's like

What is it really that's goin' on here?

You've got the system for total control

Now is there anybody out there?

Now watch us suffer, yeah, 'cause we can't go

What is it really that is in your head?

What little life that you had just died

I'm gonna be the one that's takin' over

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Are you ready to go?

'Cause I'm ready to go

What you gonna do, baby, baby?

Are you goin' with me?

'Cause I'm goin' with you

That's the end of all time

What is it really that motivates you?

The need to fly or this fierce stop?

I'll go along, but then you'll realize

When we get there, I say nine of ten drop

Now who's the light and who is the Devil?

You can't decide, so I'll be your guide

And one by one, they will be hand-chosen

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Are you ready to go?

'Cause I'm ready to go

What you gonna do, baby, baby?

Are you goin' with me?

'Cause I'm goin' with you

That's the end of all time

(You are a robot)

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Now this is what it's like

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Now this is what it's like

What is it really when they're fallin' over?

Everything that you thought was denied

I'm gonna be the one that's takin' over

Now this is what it's like when worlds collide

Are you ready to go?

'Cause I'm ready to go

What you gonna do, baby, baby?

Are you goin' with me?

'Cause I'm goin' with you

That's the end of all time

Are you ready to go?

'Cause I'm ready to go

What you gonna do, baby, baby?

Are you goin' with me?

'Cause I'm goin' with you

That's the end of all time

Are you ready?

Yeah, I'm ready

That's the end of all time

Are you goin'?

Yeah, I'm goin'

That's the end of all time