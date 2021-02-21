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THE GENE CODE INJECTION – AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY – DR. MADEJ INTERVIEW (FEB., 2021)
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781 views • February 21, 2021
THE GENE CODE INJECTION – AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY – DR. MADEJ INTERVIEW (FEB., 2021)
CREDITS , Dr. Carrie Madej rejoins Kla.TV for a powerful exposè on the risks of the experimental Covid injections.
Full Transcript: https://www.kla.tv/en
Find Dr. Madej @ the links below:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
CREDITS , Dr. Carrie Madej rejoins Kla.TV for a powerful exposè on the risks of the experimental Covid injections.
Full Transcript: https://www.kla.tv/en
Find Dr. Madej @ the links below:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
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