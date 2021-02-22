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SATURN Frequency Mystery & The Artemis MOON Missions to Detune the INSTRUMENT of CHRONOS
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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46 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

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◄Originally posted on 10/25/2020 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

Saturn Rings Resonance: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html

THX Clip: https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc

Santos Bonacci Saturn Mythology: https://youtu.be/36pUzeBCbUM

Seahawks 5-0 Start to Season: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30097047/russell-wilson-late-td-lifts-seahawks-franchise-first-5-0-record

Antarctica Octopus Attack on Scientists in Lake Vostok (Antarctica): https://forsythstories.com/2012/09/25/russian-scientist-claims-team-batttled-creature-under-antarctic-ice/

Aricebo Observatory Sabotage: https://www.intellihub.com/arecibo-observatory-may-have-been-sabotaged/

Anna Khait Twitter (Raptor Conservation Letterhead): https://twitter.com/Annakhait/status/1316295717414109184/photo/2

Space Orbit and Debris: https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/07/business/rocket-lab-debris-launch-traffic-scn/index.html | https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/1-thecurrentst.gif?itok=oAncwn8L |

Continuing Military Tech Rollouts: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-next-gen-us-military-helicopter-conduct-rigorous-flight-test-high-speeds

PayPal Crypto Announcement and Other Crypto News: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-to-offer-crypto-payments-starting-in-2021 | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/giant-chinese-crypto-exchange-okex-suspends-withdrawals-after-police-investigation

Bix Weir Binance/Theta Wallet Research: https://youtu.be/Y1p3k5n9n3U

Artemis Accords and Jade Rabbit: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/artemis-accords-and-china-containment/ | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html

CERN and Large Hadron Collider Alternate Universes: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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