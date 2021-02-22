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SATURN Frequency Mystery & The Artemis MOON Missions to Detune the INSTRUMENT of CHRONOS
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46 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/25/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Saturn Rings Resonance: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html
THX Clip: https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc
Santos Bonacci Saturn Mythology: https://youtu.be/36pUzeBCbUM
Seahawks 5-0 Start to Season: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30097047/russell-wilson-late-td-lifts-seahawks-franchise-first-5-0-record
Antarctica Octopus Attack on Scientists in Lake Vostok (Antarctica): https://forsythstories.com/2012/09/25/russian-scientist-claims-team-batttled-creature-under-antarctic-ice/
Aricebo Observatory Sabotage: https://www.intellihub.com/arecibo-observatory-may-have-been-sabotaged/
Anna Khait Twitter (Raptor Conservation Letterhead): https://twitter.com/Annakhait/status/1316295717414109184/photo/2
Space Orbit and Debris: https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/07/business/rocket-lab-debris-launch-traffic-scn/index.html | https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/1-thecurrentst.gif?itok=oAncwn8L |
Continuing Military Tech Rollouts: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-next-gen-us-military-helicopter-conduct-rigorous-flight-test-high-speeds
PayPal Crypto Announcement and Other Crypto News: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-to-offer-crypto-payments-starting-in-2021 | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/giant-chinese-crypto-exchange-okex-suspends-withdrawals-after-police-investigation
Bix Weir Binance/Theta Wallet Research: https://youtu.be/Y1p3k5n9n3U
Artemis Accords and Jade Rabbit: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/artemis-accords-and-china-containment/ | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html
CERN and Large Hadron Collider Alternate Universes: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/25/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Saturn Rings Resonance: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html
THX Clip: https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc
Santos Bonacci Saturn Mythology: https://youtu.be/36pUzeBCbUM
Seahawks 5-0 Start to Season: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30097047/russell-wilson-late-td-lifts-seahawks-franchise-first-5-0-record
Antarctica Octopus Attack on Scientists in Lake Vostok (Antarctica): https://forsythstories.com/2012/09/25/russian-scientist-claims-team-batttled-creature-under-antarctic-ice/
Aricebo Observatory Sabotage: https://www.intellihub.com/arecibo-observatory-may-have-been-sabotaged/
Anna Khait Twitter (Raptor Conservation Letterhead): https://twitter.com/Annakhait/status/1316295717414109184/photo/2
Space Orbit and Debris: https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/07/business/rocket-lab-debris-launch-traffic-scn/index.html | https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/1-thecurrentst.gif?itok=oAncwn8L |
Continuing Military Tech Rollouts: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-next-gen-us-military-helicopter-conduct-rigorous-flight-test-high-speeds
PayPal Crypto Announcement and Other Crypto News: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-to-offer-crypto-payments-starting-in-2021 | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/giant-chinese-crypto-exchange-okex-suspends-withdrawals-after-police-investigation
Bix Weir Binance/Theta Wallet Research: https://youtu.be/Y1p3k5n9n3U
Artemis Accords and Jade Rabbit: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/artemis-accords-and-china-containment/ | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html
CERN and Large Hadron Collider Alternate Universes: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
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