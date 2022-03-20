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The Exopolitics Paradigm Shift - Introduction to Whats Coming in 2022 and Beyond Webinar
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315 views • March 20, 2022
Michael Salla.
The Exopolitics Paradigm Shift discusses how the James Webb Space Telescope will revolutionize the scientific mainstream with the detection of biosignatures coming from distant exoplanets. NASA has already begun preparing for an official announcement of extraterrestrial life being discovered in other solar systems by consulting with teams of theologians to anticipate public reactions.
This video extract is the opening to the "What's Coming and 2022 and Beyond" webinar held on Feb 26, 2022. The webinar is now available on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/whatscomingin2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYz3KsDqvyU
The Exopolitics Paradigm Shift discusses how the James Webb Space Telescope will revolutionize the scientific mainstream with the detection of biosignatures coming from distant exoplanets. NASA has already begun preparing for an official announcement of extraterrestrial life being discovered in other solar systems by consulting with teams of theologians to anticipate public reactions.
This video extract is the opening to the "What's Coming and 2022 and Beyond" webinar held on Feb 26, 2022. The webinar is now available on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/whatscomingin2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYz3KsDqvyU
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