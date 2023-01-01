⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 1, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (1 January 2023)

◽️ On 31 December 2022, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike by high-precision long-range air-based armament at the defence industrial facilities of Ukraine involved in producing assault unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for committing terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation. The parking ramps and launch sites of the assault UAVs have also been neutralised.





◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached. Kiev regime's plans to commit terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation in the nearest future have been frustrated.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have neutralised the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Podoly, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery attack has resulted in the neutralisation of 5 company tactical groups from 92nd Mechanised and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU, as well as from 111th Territorial Defence Brigade near Rozovka, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.





◻️ The enemy has lost over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 2 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive.





◻️ Fire attacks and intensive action of Russian units have resulted in the elimination of over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to launch a counterattack near Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region) in order to regain the lost positions.





◻️ Artillery strikes and action of Russian forces have resulted in repelling of all the counterattacks.





◻️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◻️ Moreover, 6 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, that had operated towards Novoandreyevka, Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region), Nikolskoye, Neskuchnoye, and Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), have been eliminated.

Part 2 (read Part 1 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5628))





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 68 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 102 areas.





◻️ 1 mobile airspace observation radar of the AFU has been destroyed near Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 AFU artillery ordnance depot has been destroyed near Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzers, that had been used for shelling residential areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed at their firing positions near Ivanopolye and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ In addition, 2 Ukrainian D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 of Ukrainian Air Force near Poltavka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 15 Ukrainian UAVs near Maksimovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Metallist, Zelyoniy Gai, Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tsapovka (Belgorod region), Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), Ochakov (Nikolayev region), Liman Vtoroy (Kharkov region), and Dzhankoy (Republic of Crimea).





◻️ Moreover, 7 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Popasnaya, Makeyevka, and Popovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 355 airplanes and 199 helicopters, 2,779 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,350 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 957 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,756 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,859 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.