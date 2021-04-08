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The Truth About the Pittsburgh Massacre
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20 views • April 08, 2021
Saturday October 27 2018, a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
He was armed with three pistols and a semiautomatic assault-style rifle.
He opened fire.
The dead include a 97-year-old woman, a husband and wife, and two brothers.
The suspect Robert Bowers allegedly burst in through an open door, screaming anti-Semitic slogans and shooting.
He is a 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident, who is also accused of wounding six other people – including three police officers shot during a firefight.
The FBI has reported that Bowers was not previously known to law enforcement.
He was charged with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses, federal prosecutors said late Saturday.
According to a Federal criminal complaint released Sunday, Bowers told a SWAT officer after being shot and captured: “They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews.”
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Sources: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2018/10/28/victims-expected-be-named-after-killed-deadliest-attack-jews-us-history/?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.4c552a3fb993
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/10/27/pittsburgh-shooting-robert-bowers-identified-suspect-synagogue/1789239002/
https://www.newsmax.com/insidecover/farrakhan-obama-islam/2008/11/03/id/326298/
http://www.jewfaq.org/gentiles.htm
https://www.timesofisrael.com/for-some-jews-its-getting-easier-to-conceive-of-life-without-kids
https://www.byline.com/column/36/article/1905
http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/capitalism-and-socialism-in-the-israeli-economy/
Gene Wars Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUw40CpD-JYXJyVsDYsj7ITD
He was armed with three pistols and a semiautomatic assault-style rifle.
He opened fire.
The dead include a 97-year-old woman, a husband and wife, and two brothers.
The suspect Robert Bowers allegedly burst in through an open door, screaming anti-Semitic slogans and shooting.
He is a 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident, who is also accused of wounding six other people – including three police officers shot during a firefight.
The FBI has reported that Bowers was not previously known to law enforcement.
He was charged with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses, federal prosecutors said late Saturday.
According to a Federal criminal complaint released Sunday, Bowers told a SWAT officer after being shot and captured: “They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews.”
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2018/10/28/victims-expected-be-named-after-killed-deadliest-attack-jews-us-history/?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.4c552a3fb993
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/10/27/pittsburgh-shooting-robert-bowers-identified-suspect-synagogue/1789239002/
https://www.newsmax.com/insidecover/farrakhan-obama-islam/2008/11/03/id/326298/
http://www.jewfaq.org/gentiles.htm
https://www.timesofisrael.com/for-some-jews-its-getting-easier-to-conceive-of-life-without-kids
https://www.byline.com/column/36/article/1905
http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/capitalism-and-socialism-in-the-israeli-economy/
Gene Wars Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUw40CpD-JYXJyVsDYsj7ITD
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