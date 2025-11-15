✈️ Trump says Jay Clayton, his former SEC chief, will be in charge of the Epstein investigation - Air Force One, Nov 14th, clip 2

✈️ Trump says Jay Clayton, his former SEC chief, is being put in charge of the Epstein investigation.

Says Clayton is “one of the most respected people in the country.”

In 2020, Trump tried to make Clayton the top federal prosecutor in SDNY, the same office investigating Epstein’s associates and Trump’s allies at the time.

That move sparked a political firestorm.The sitting U.S. Attorney, Geoffrey Berman, refused to resign.

Clayton had never prosecuted a case in his life. Now, five years later, Trump is publicly celebrating Clayton’s appointment and calling himself the “chief law enforcement officer of the country.”

He’s already framing the Epstein fallout as something he can direct.

Adding:

NYT (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/14/us/politics/trump-epstein-inquiry-democrats.html) | Justice Department to Investigate Epstein Ties, but Not to Trump

After Democrats released Epstein emails this week, the White House responded by directing the DOJ to investigate everyone except Donald Trump.

And four hours later, Attorney General Pam Bondi complied.

This is the same DOJ that in July announced it had reviewed the Epstein files and found “nothing that warranted opening new investigations.” That position is now gone, replaced instantly because Trump demanded it online.

Key points from the reporting:

• Trump ordered probes of Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, JP Morgan, and Chase but excluded himself, despite being mentioned repeatedly in the emails.

• Trump’s statement framed the entire scandal as a “Democrat hoax,” even though the documents include damaging references to him.

• Bondi assigned the new investigation to U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton in SDNY, despite the office’s history of resisting political pressure.

• This move may allow the DOJ to block any further release of Epstein files by claiming they relate to an “active investigation.”

• The NYT confirms that Epstein’s emails included discussions about Trump’s connections, interactions with underage victims, finances, and political leverage.

• Trump is publicly insisting he “did nothing wrong,” calling the allegations “smears,” while privately pushing law enforcement toward political targets.

Classic Trump.