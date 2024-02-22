Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
So Goes The Nation...
channel image
Son of the Republic
644 Subscribers
25 views
Published a day ago

Libs Want Every State To Look Like California

* Gov. Brylcreem trashed CA’s budget.

* CA’s destruction is blueprint for nation.

* He squandered nearly $100B surplus.

* ’Rona spending created illusion of success.

* [Bidan] delusionally touts economy, brags about flouting Supreme Court.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/CM4gaFBJL3M

Keywords
corruptionscotussupreme courtgovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismhigh taxesfraudgavin newsomidiocracydebtinflationabuse of powerleftismideologylawlessnessrob schmittmanufactured crisiskleptocracybidenflationbidenomicssquanderunchecked migrationhyper-regulation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket