So Goes The Nation...

Libs Want Every State To Look Like California
* Gov. Brylcreem trashed CA’s budget.
* CA’s destruction is blueprint for nation.
* He squandered nearly $100B surplus.
* ’Rona spending created illusion of success.
* [Bidan] delusionally touts economy, brags about flouting Supreme Court.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.