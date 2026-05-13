Israel has too few troops to battle Iran head-on - Alastair Crooke, ex-MI6 officer, to Daniel Davis

Israel has too few troops to battle Iran head-on, ex-MI6 officer cautions



💬 “To fight this multi-front war, this permanent war, security war, as it’s framed, we would need six or seven IDFs replicated,” former MI6 officer Alastair Crooke says, adding that in reality Israel doesn’t “have that.”



🗣 “The IDF is imploding. It’s crashing,” he contends.

Adding what AIPAC posted today, bragging that Israel is choosing our next Gov't leaders:

AIPAC congratulates the pro-Israel candidates who won their primaries last night in West Virginia and Nebraska. More than 75 AIPAC-endorsed Democrats and Republicans have now advanced to the November election.

These results continue to demonstrate that support for America’s alliance with Israel remains both good policy and good politics, as millions of Democrats and Republicans elect pro-Israel candidates across the country.

https://x.com/AIPAC/status/2054644874595422516/photo/1





