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Largest Hail Ever as Civilization Timeline Re-Written Again
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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139 views • November 03, 2020
Add a thousand years to what we know about dairy and cheese production in Harappa 4500 years ago, as new research tells us that scholars still know little about our global civilization's past. Largest ever recorded hail falls in Libya. Federal Reserve begins giving every citizen in the USA a digital wallet for cryptocurrency as PayPal debuts cryptocurrency for 350 million customers. So many shifts coinciding.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
In Unprecedented Monetary Overhaul, The Fed Is Preparing To Deposit "Digital Dollars" Directly To "Each American" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/lor...
A New Bretton Woods Moment https://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/v...
Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research https://www.sott.net/article/443144-I...
Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy https://www.zmescience.com/science/ch...
World’s largest hail record may be challenged by exceptionally large 20+ cm (8 inches) hailstones hit the capital of Libya https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...

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