times up! now that they made every one gay with there tv and the celebs are pretending to die off going to there underground bunkers and chuck norris yes the judgement can now come please share guys

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gods judgement is coming just like sodom and gomorrah they were gay and so is every body else they just dont know it for most. repent folks before the fire comes atleast u might live long enough to die for your faith in jesus christ the fire wont kill every one true but this will be a mass extinction event and u might not make it. any way i pray for u all good luck. romans 10-13 who so ever calls on the name of the lord shall be saved his name is jesus