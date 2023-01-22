Create New Account
Global Alert News - #389 - Dane Wigington
One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 21, 2023.  Western reservoirs still only half full while lame-stream news calls California rain "drought busters". To fill underground water wells will take years to accomplish at this rate. Climate collapse is happening much faster than so-called "experts" are telling us. Atmospheric dust and "chemtrails" finally acknowledged and being talked about by previously mute news.


