Global Alert News - #389 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 21, 2023. Western reservoirs still only half full while lame-stream news calls California rain "drought busters". To fill underground water wells will take years to accomplish at this rate. Climate collapse is happening much faster than so-called "experts" are telling us. Atmospheric dust and "chemtrails" finally acknowledged and being talked about by previously mute news.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.