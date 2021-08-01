© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Stone addressing the audience at Clay Clark’s Reawaken America tour
Follow
4
Share
Report
271 views • August 01, 2021
The truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.
If you didn’t see a post today go to https://mustangmedic.locals.com/
And or
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mustangmedic
👇👇👇🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
MustangMedic will be at all of the conferences below. Hope to see you there!
Save 10% use promo code - MUSTANG
Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour
August 19th-21st Grand Rapids, MI RDR
September 24th-25th Colorado Springs, CO MNM
November 11th, 12th, Washington Ppp A13th San Antonio, Texas
SAVE 10% USE PROMO CODE: - MUSTANG
Request tickets and see speakers at https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
👆👆👆🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
https://www.officialmustangmedic.com
MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
2. Listen to each other.
3. To be able to respectfully disagree.
4. Love one another (lift someone up)
Your support is greatly appreciated, and $5 can make a difference!
Https://OfficialMustangMedic.com/donate
Mike Lindell at the Washington courthouse:
Breaking News Mike Lindell uncut in front of the Courthouse MustangMedic reporting.
https://youtu.be/kUOo5cNPirU
MustangMedic Merchandise on Teespring.
https://mustangmedic.creator-spring.com/
Depressed?
https://youtube.com/channel/UCgxt_fEfS_8dI9oxM4FOlZw
If you want to see a number of our posts early, sometimes 24 hours before they post here. Join us on Patreon and support MustangMedic monthly thank you.
https://www.patreon.com/MustangMedic
Please follow us on Telegram for post notifications:
https://t.me/MustangMedic
Flight paths:
https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=a2de17
Today’s Featured Playlist. The Crisis at our Southern Border, reporting on location in McAllen, Texas.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU4Pb1p041pCHySgQUoNR2XPffJfEfcxN
I’m not asking you to trust me, look to at least 9 sources before making your own judgment. That’s what I ( MustangMedic ) strive for. If we have one source or a number of them, we will let you know. If it’s just rumors we call that “chatter”.
Please support the cause to find the truth in Washington DC, we greatly appreciate your support.
https://OfficialMustangMedic.com/donate
I’m not going to stop pursuing the truth. We have to trust God, be peaceful and listen to each other, Pray and activate. My recommendation is Pray first.
I have always been sincere online and have over 8,600+ videos that prove it. I’m not going to change anything uploaded in the past or hide it, I know the truth is out there and we are going to find it. You need multiple sources to find the truth. Don’t trust me, trust what you investigate yourself, my expression is... don’t be a sheep.
Please share these videos, I believe they are important because of the current state of our country. It’s not about the views it’s about the message. You must state MustangMedic produced them though... if you don’t, the MustangMedic Digital Soldiers on Telegram will take action to give your account a ⚠️ copyright strike or taken down completely.
Please report the offender to this group on Telegram thank you.
Link to the group chat.
https://t.me/joinchat/Sih4IcVw6iaH-DZ4
We are in #historictimes. You and I, both know it. 🇺🇸
I felt that I had to be in DC on January 6th 2021, and I never left. I was not at our Capitol on that infamous day. I deplore all violence in Portland as well as Our Capitol.
I will leave when God closes the door.
MustangMedic
2 Massachusetts Ave., NE
Unit 75166
Washington DC 20013
MustangMedic
The People’s Journalist.
Representing the human race.
Spread the good word.
We all grow together.
If you didn’t see a post today go to https://mustangmedic.locals.com/
And or
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mustangmedic
👇👇👇🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
MustangMedic will be at all of the conferences below. Hope to see you there!
Save 10% use promo code - MUSTANG
Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour
August 19th-21st Grand Rapids, MI RDR
September 24th-25th Colorado Springs, CO MNM
November 11th, 12th, Washington Ppp A13th San Antonio, Texas
SAVE 10% USE PROMO CODE: - MUSTANG
Request tickets and see speakers at https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
👆👆👆🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
https://www.officialmustangmedic.com
MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
2. Listen to each other.
3. To be able to respectfully disagree.
4. Love one another (lift someone up)
Your support is greatly appreciated, and $5 can make a difference!
Https://OfficialMustangMedic.com/donate
Mike Lindell at the Washington courthouse:
Breaking News Mike Lindell uncut in front of the Courthouse MustangMedic reporting.
https://youtu.be/kUOo5cNPirU
MustangMedic Merchandise on Teespring.
https://mustangmedic.creator-spring.com/
Depressed?
https://youtube.com/channel/UCgxt_fEfS_8dI9oxM4FOlZw
If you want to see a number of our posts early, sometimes 24 hours before they post here. Join us on Patreon and support MustangMedic monthly thank you.
https://www.patreon.com/MustangMedic
Please follow us on Telegram for post notifications:
https://t.me/MustangMedic
Flight paths:
https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=a2de17
Today’s Featured Playlist. The Crisis at our Southern Border, reporting on location in McAllen, Texas.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU4Pb1p041pCHySgQUoNR2XPffJfEfcxN
I’m not asking you to trust me, look to at least 9 sources before making your own judgment. That’s what I ( MustangMedic ) strive for. If we have one source or a number of them, we will let you know. If it’s just rumors we call that “chatter”.
Please support the cause to find the truth in Washington DC, we greatly appreciate your support.
https://OfficialMustangMedic.com/donate
I’m not going to stop pursuing the truth. We have to trust God, be peaceful and listen to each other, Pray and activate. My recommendation is Pray first.
I have always been sincere online and have over 8,600+ videos that prove it. I’m not going to change anything uploaded in the past or hide it, I know the truth is out there and we are going to find it. You need multiple sources to find the truth. Don’t trust me, trust what you investigate yourself, my expression is... don’t be a sheep.
Please share these videos, I believe they are important because of the current state of our country. It’s not about the views it’s about the message. You must state MustangMedic produced them though... if you don’t, the MustangMedic Digital Soldiers on Telegram will take action to give your account a ⚠️ copyright strike or taken down completely.
Please report the offender to this group on Telegram thank you.
Link to the group chat.
https://t.me/joinchat/Sih4IcVw6iaH-DZ4
We are in #historictimes. You and I, both know it. 🇺🇸
I felt that I had to be in DC on January 6th 2021, and I never left. I was not at our Capitol on that infamous day. I deplore all violence in Portland as well as Our Capitol.
I will leave when God closes the door.
MustangMedic
2 Massachusetts Ave., NE
Unit 75166
Washington DC 20013
MustangMedic
The People’s Journalist.
Representing the human race.
Spread the good word.
We all grow together.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.