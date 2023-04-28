Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian defense near Bakhmut collapsed and abandoned their positions
222 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's defenses near Bakhmut have nearly collapsed after being defended alongside NATO troops. Ukrainian troops lost access to and control of the Southwest exit from Bakhmut, where PMC Wagner already controlled 90% of the town. The defeat of Ukrainian positions on buildings and trenches continues, evacuations of wounded soldiers are underway, also leaving their positions on foot to get out of the city alive.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
collapsedukrainian defensenear bakhmutabandoned positions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket