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Turkish Dr. Erbakan: "it's not a vaccine, it's a gene therapy" l
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463 views • November 06, 2021
Muhammed Ali Fatih Erbakan (born 1 January 1979, Ankara) is a Turkish politician and the member of the board of the general administration of the Felicity Party. The Felicity Party was founded by his father, Necmettin Erbakan, who was the prime minister of the Republic of Turkey from 1996 to 1997. He is the president of New Welfare Party.
Here with two experts speaking out on Turkish media about the mutations found in infants caused by the Pfizer and Moderna injections.
Here with two experts speaking out on Turkish media about the mutations found in infants caused by the Pfizer and Moderna injections.
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