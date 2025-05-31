© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carlos Alcaraz Survives Tough Test at French Open 2025 | Into Fourth Round After Dzumhur Scare
2025
Carlos Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, battled through a challenging third-round match against Damir Dzumhur at Roland Garros 2025. After cruising through the first two sets, Alcaraz was pushed into a fourth by a resilient Dzumhur, who fought despite leg injuries. The Spaniard ultimately prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that tested his focus and endurance. Watch the full update on his path to a potential back-to-back title! 🎾🇫🇷
