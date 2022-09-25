Overcast-An Investigation Into Climate Engineering (2016) (It has got much worse since then.)

https://rumble.com/v1lgbpv-overcast-an-investigation-into-climate-engineering-2016-it-has-got-much-wor.html

A DEDAL Film.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/exJqstTuPNLH/

Overcast examines a phenomenon that most of us would consider normal: Jet contrails that spread into clouds, covering the sky and blocking the sun. For some people, however, these trails are the biggest environmental crime in the history of mankind.

Based on ideas first outlined in 1974, scientists have developed the basic technology necessary for climate control. Jet planes would be deployed, dispersing large amounts of harmful chemicals into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back into space. Parliamentary committees of both the United States and United Kingdom have already created the legal framework to implement this technology.

However, what if this technology — known as geoengineering — has already been fully implemented for many years with neither public consent or disclosure? Are the jet trails and the whitened skies that we see today the result of such a geoengineering program?

For over a decade now, the phenomenon has given rise to severe controversy and wild speculation. In a challenging investigation this documentary distinguishes the hard scientific facts from lofty speculation. Overcast aims, once and for all, to find conclusive answers to one of the most pressing questions of our time.





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Chemtrails, GeoEngineering, Solar_GeoEngeneering