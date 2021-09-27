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019 The Atonement Of Jesus Christ, The Doctrine Of The Serpent-Part-3 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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17 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 19, part 3 of 3 we conclude our series on Babylon and the doctrine of the serpent. As we have seen in the previous episodes, all three the lies of the serpent are being taught by Babylon and in this episode we discuss what Babylon teaches on the most precious doctrine of all, the Atonement.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Corporate Identity – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVlXp...
Clash Of Minds – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Conflict And Triumph – New Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Corporate Identity – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVlXp...
Clash Of Minds – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Conflict And Triumph – New Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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