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We Need To Rise Up - Dr. Rashid Buttar
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42 views • August 25, 2020
The whole situation with COVID19 is very concerning, but not in the way you may think! Join us as we sit down with Dr. Rashid Buttar to discuss some of his views on what is really happening around the world.
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