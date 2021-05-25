© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hebrews 10:25 - does this mean that we have to go to church?
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • May 25, 2021
For questions, you may freely write to me at:
[email protected]
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
I DO NOT ASK ANYONE FOR MONEY, EVER. Freely I have received, and freely I give; and I am here to serve you, for free, in the gospel of Jesus Christ; that I may make the gospel of Christ without charge.
However, if God has put it in your heart to send a tithe or offering to this ministry (Galatians 6:6-10, 1 Cor. 9:13,14), you may do so via zellepay.com, by entering the email address:
[email protected]
May God bless you as you continue in his word.
In the Master's royal service,
Bro. Clinton
[email protected]
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
I DO NOT ASK ANYONE FOR MONEY, EVER. Freely I have received, and freely I give; and I am here to serve you, for free, in the gospel of Jesus Christ; that I may make the gospel of Christ without charge.
However, if God has put it in your heart to send a tithe or offering to this ministry (Galatians 6:6-10, 1 Cor. 9:13,14), you may do so via zellepay.com, by entering the email address:
[email protected]
May God bless you as you continue in his word.
In the Master's royal service,
Bro. Clinton
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.