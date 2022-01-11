SpaceX Video Stream Cuts Away When a 'UFO' is Spotted

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A live-stream of the SpaceX launch has left viewers baffled, when the footage cut away as a mysterious UFO appeared during the latest Falcon 9 launch.
Elon Musk has been tagged by many asking for confirmation about the object, while others have simply been left confused by what they saw at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
RT NEWS