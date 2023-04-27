NWO: Globalists & CIA target Paraguay with LGBT agenda

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



The CIA and leftist globalists want to enforce the LGBT agenda in Paraguay, a conservative-minded nation in South America. They want to usher in a leftist government through voting machines in the same way they did in Brazil in 2023 and in the United States in 2020.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington