🚨 BREAKINGː CALIFORNIA JUST WENT DARK❗

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🚨 BREAKING: CALIFORNIA JUST WENT DARK
No warning.
No clear cause.
No answers.
Hundreds of thousands without power across:
• San Diego
• Orange County
Authorities say they’re still “investigating.”
Think about that.
A major blackout… and they don’t know why?
Power grids don’t just fail at this scale without a reason.
Something triggered this.
The question is — what?
Stay alert.
Source: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2037460301725999370
https://abc7.com/post/more-40000-people-power-south-orange-county/18784976/
Looks like power has been restored to some degree:
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/100k-hit-by-power-outages-in-north-san-diego-county/4001224/
https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/north-county/slew-of-power-outages-hit-north-county/