Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Indemnity - The Root of All Evil BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.13.15)

Secure (someone) against legal responsibility for their actions.

Could it be that 880,000 Americans are killed by the medical Care they receive because they are protecting their own killers from legal responsibility for their actions ???

Could it be that these people are granted immunity from prosecution in advance?? Could it be that by your efforts you are paying them handsomely?? You get what you pay for. How to stop paying for death.

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