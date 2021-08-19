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Dr. Frank at Lindell's Cyber Symposium
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11 views • August 19, 2021
Dr. Douglas Frank presents mathematical evidence that the results of the 2020 US elections were pre-determined, set at the state, and controlled at the county level. Presented on Day 1 of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium August 10, 2021. Thank you to Dr. Frank and the Lindell team for making this information and presentation available to the public.
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
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Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
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