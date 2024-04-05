Whatsoever YOU Have Spoken in Darkness Will Be Heard & Revealed by HIS Servants

DrRobertYoung

2 For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.

3 Whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.

Luke 12





Joining me is Dr. Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life. He can be found at www.drrobertyoung.com and www.phmiracleproducts.com





Dr. Young has hundreds of papers written focused on how to live a long and productive life by ridding the body of toxic substances be they biological or electrical in nature. We cover a large group of topics in this show including the negative effects of cell towers and radio waves to having our bodies utilized as a battery. We cover God’s plans for our life over man’s ignorant plans to shorten our life and much more. This is a must listen to show if you want to understand why people get sick and die young and what to do to prevent this from happening. Knowledge is power to make informed choices for yourself and that’s the purpose behind this episode.





Learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young at: www.drrobertyoung.com





Learn more how to remove the DOD DARPA nano technology of graphenated hydrogel PEG from your blood and interstitial fluids by going to the following link at - https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace and www.phmiracleproducts.com





Support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young at - www.givesendgo.com/research





Steve is the author of: Breaking the deception code. A truth seekers guide to discernment - www.stevejohann.com and www.stevejohann.substack.com