Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Woman, Foolish Woman.
Proverbs 14:1 (NIV).
1) The wise woman builds her house,
but with her own hands the foolish one tears hers down.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wise woman works to improve her home.
A foolish woman intentionally destroys it.
I have seen both in my life.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p97bd8z
#wise #woman #builds #her #house #own #hands #foolish #tears #hers #down
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.