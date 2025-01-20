© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law Documentary
Is humanity truly free? Are there Universal Laws in effect that apply to human behavior? Does our knowledge or ignorance of these laws impact our collective freedom as a species? In this one-of-a-kind feature documentary film, Mark Passio will explore these questions, and our current understanding of Universal forces that affect the daily lives of each and every one of us.
Executive Producer: Mark Passio. Associate Producers: Leiha Boone, Joel Torres. Video Editing: Joel Torres. Audio Editing: Nicholas Tsolainos, Joel Torres. Filmography: Patrick Leach. 3D Graphics & Animation: Law Stewart, Tom Shepperd, Andrius Stankus. Additional Graphics: Brett Hatton, Steve Miele, Becca Godwin. Sound Score: Logan Hart, Nicholas Tsolainos, Erik Barnes, Nadia Di Gregorio.
Mark Passio's web site:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening