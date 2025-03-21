BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dumitru’s Internal Revolution Has Started 03/20/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
128 views • 1 month ago

Today is all about a Nation Divided. We are absolutely a Nation divided. The Angel told Dumitru Duduman: “The Fall of America will start with an Internal Revolution started by the communists. Some of the People will start fighting against the Government. Pastor Stan shares many articles today that shows exactly that – people fighting against the Government.


Keywords
trumprevolutionnationdumitru dudumandividedinternalprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Understand Bible Prophecy

05:40Warning to America

07:56A Divided Nation

26:07Our Sponsors

