https://gettr.com/post/p2gow2y12ff

5/10/2023 【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】 Fellow fighter Frank: The CCP is the driving force behind all the persecution endured by Mr. Miles Guo, Yvette Wang, Caogen, and our American friends, who stand with us to take down the CCP. What they endured will not go in vain and will definitely lead to the demise of the CCP!

#MilesGuo #HappyBirthday #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】战友文峰：中共是迫害郭先生、雁平、草根以及和我们一起灭共的美国朋友们的背后推手，他们所经受的一切是值得的，因为中共一定会灭亡！

#郭文贵先生 #生日快乐 #米歇尔 #刘特佐 #黑根巴森 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



